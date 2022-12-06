SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday night in Suffolk.

Police say they got a call from Sentara Obici Hospital at 7:32 p.m. The 20-year-old victim’s gunshot wound was considered non life-threatening.

The shooting is believed to have happened in the 900 block of Railroad Avenue, just off Wellons Street. However there was also a shots fired call from the 800 block of Clary’s Drive, farther east down Railroad, just after 7 p.m.

No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk Crime Line.