SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One man has been transported to a local hospital following a shooting in Suffolk Monday morning.

Police said the shooting happened just after midnight in the 800 block of West Washington Street, near Pitchkettle Road.

Upon arriving on the scene of a residence, officers located one man who was shot. The man sustained a life-threatening injury, and is being treated at the hospital.

There is no additional information at this time.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.