NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Sunday night on Nicholson Street in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk.

Police say they were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 8:20 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation so far has found the man was shot in the 200 block of Nicholson Street, but no suspect information or other details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.