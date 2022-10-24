ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man was shot Sunday night at the Rivers Landing Apartments near Elizabeth City State University.

Police say they were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to 1699 Weeksville Road and found the victim. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment. Police didn’t share the extent of his injuries and no suspect information is available at this time.

ECSU’s police department sent a statement to students, saying residents in nearby Viking Village were notified and the area was secured by police. Rivers Landing is an off-campus housing not affiliated with ECSU and the victim wasn’t a student, ECSU police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-555