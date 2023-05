PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Saturday night on Frederick Blvd. in Portsmouth, police say.

It happened near the 1000 block of Frederick Blvd, just below Airline Blvd. in the area of Walmart, police announced at 9:43 p.m.

The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening and there’s no suspect information at this time.

