NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man seriously injured.

Just after 1 a.m. Monday, police responded to the 700 block of Waterfront Circle after report of a person lying in the front of a building, officials say.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound at the Towers apartment complex.

The man has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

There is no additional information to release at this time.