NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man seriously injured.
Just after 1 a.m. Monday, police responded to the 700 block of Waterfront Circle after report of a person lying in the front of a building, officials say.
When officers arrived at the location, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound at the Towers apartment complex.
The man has been transported to the hospital for treatment.
There is no additional information to release at this time.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.