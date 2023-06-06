NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Newport News Tuesday morning.
Police say reports of the shooting came in around 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Split Rail Circle, near Jefferson Avenue and Turnberry Boulevard.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who was shot outside of a residence.
The man sustained multiple gunshot wound injuries that are not life threatening. He has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.
According to police, there is no suspect information to release at this time.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.