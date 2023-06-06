NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Newport News Tuesday morning.

Police say reports of the shooting came in around 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Split Rail Circle, near Jefferson Avenue and Turnberry Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who was shot outside of a residence.

The man sustained multiple gunshot wound injuries that are not life threatening. He has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, there is no suspect information to release at this time.