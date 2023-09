HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have responded to a shooting Tuesday on Michigan Drive, just off La Salle Avenue south of I-64.

They say it happened in the 600 block of Michigan Drive just before 11 a.m. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No other information in the case has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this breaking news.