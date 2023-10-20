NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man shot Thursday evening in the 2000 block of Lafayette Boulevard is expected to recover from his injuries, according to Norfolk Police.

Officers were called to the scene around 6 p.m. to investigate the report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located the adult male victim, who was transported to the hospital to be treated for a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no suspect information.