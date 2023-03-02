VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Thursday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened around 4:13 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Holland Road, near Lynnhaven Parkway.

When units arrived at the location, they located a man who was shot. The man sustained non life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no suspect is in custody.

A heavy police presence should be expected in the area while the investigation is underway.

