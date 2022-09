PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in a shooting in Portsmouth on Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Fayette Street, not far from Effingham Street.

At the scene, officers located one man with non life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.