Man shot on E. Washington St. in Suffolk

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Suffolk Police say a man was shot on E. Washington Street early Saturday morning.

According to a news release from Suffolk Police, officers responded to the 600 block of E. Washington Street near Mulberry Street around 2:48 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took to him a local hospital where he is expected to recover.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.

