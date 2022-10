NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man walked into Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk on Tuesday night after being shot in the abdomen.

Officers responded to the hospital around 8:50 p.m. and said the man’s gunshot wounds were not considered life-threatening.

Police have determined the shooting happened in the 6100 Chesapeake Boulevard, in the Five Points/Norview area, but haven’t shared additional details.

The case is still under investigation.