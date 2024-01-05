PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Johnny Rodriguez was sentenced on Jan. 5 to 35 years for the first-degree murder of 35-year-old Lawrence Cowfer on Feb. 19, 2022, as well as additional charges.

Rodriguez opted to be sentenced by the judge as opposed to the jury. Evidence at trial showed that Cowfer and Rodriguez were neighbors and engaged in an argument around 2 a.m. at Cowfer’s home. During the argument, Rodriguez pulled out his gun and shot Cowfer in the face while children were inside the home.

The defense never contested that Rodriguez pulled the trigger that night, but in closing arguments presented that he did so in self-defense because Rodriguez was pointing the revolver at him, according to previous coverage by WAVY.

There were at least six children inside the house at the time.

Rodriguez received 30 years for the first-degree murder charge, three years for use of a firearm in the commission of a murder and two years for two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.