NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured overnight Thursday.

Norfolk dispatch said they received a call at 12:18 a.m. for the shooting in the 7400 block of Fenner Street.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to dispatch.

No other details are available at this time. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.