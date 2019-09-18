Man shot in Newport News drives himself to gas station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a man who was shot at an apartment complex on Jefferson Ave. early Wednesday morning drove himself to a nearby gas station.

According to a police spokesman, someone shot a 43-year-old man at Deer Park Apartments in the 11400 block of Jefferson Ave. just before 3 a.m.

Police say the man drove himself to a nearby WaWa on J. Clyde Morris Blvd. where paramedics found him. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or what led to the shooting.

