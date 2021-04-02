Man shot, drives himself to hospital in Norfolk Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating after a man was shot and drove himself to the hospital Thursday evening.
Police said officers responded to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim around 4:45 p.m.
They arrived and found a 38-year-old man who had a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.
The man told police the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Barraud Avenue.
Detectives are still investigating, police said.
Police did not release additional details.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.