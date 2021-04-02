Man shot, drives himself to hospital in Norfolk Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating after a man was shot and drove himself to the hospital Thursday evening.

Police said officers responded to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim around 4:45 p.m.

They arrived and found a 38-year-old man who had a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.

The man told police the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Barraud Avenue.

Detectives are still investigating, police said.

Police did not release additional details.