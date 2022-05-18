CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured following a shooting in Chesapeake Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at TGI Fridays in the 100 block of Volvo Parkway just before 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, they located a man who was shot. He was treated on scene by first responders and then taken to a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

No suspect information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.