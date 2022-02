PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man was shot an killed on George Washington Highway in Portsmouth early Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from Portsmouth Police, a man was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound around 1:16 a.m. in the 2900 block of George Washington Highway. Investigators say the man died as a result of his injuries a short time later.

No other information has been released. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.