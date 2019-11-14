Man shot and killed at 7-Eleven in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Smithfield Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at a 7-Eleven late Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to a 7-Eleven at 603 W. Main Street at 10:52 a.m. for a report of shots fire.

When they arrived on scene, they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Desmond Smith, of Smithfield.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.