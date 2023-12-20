NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 46-year-old Lavar Montrail Reid was sentenced in Norfolk on Wednesday, Dec. 20, to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a passenger in a car and robbing the driver, officials said.

On March 7, a woman who used to date Reid offered to give him a ride to the convenience store while running her errands. She was driving the car with another woman in the passenger seat, and her grandson and Reid in the back. While performing this favor, the man ordered her to stop driving near the intersection of B Avenue and Hunter Street. He then shot her passenger, and cursed at the driver before demanding her phone at gunpoint.

The passenger that was shot exited the car and ran to a nearby house for help. Reid fled on foot with the driver’s phone. He was arrested 10 days later. There was no argument prior to the incident.

Reid pleaded guilty to malicious wounding, robbery and two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of those crimes. His plea was accepted and he was sentenced to a 10 year active sentence, with 10 additional years suspended. He will be required to serve five years of supervised probation upon his release.