NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Despite bystanders trying to diffuse a heated altercation, a man was shot four times in 2020. His murderer will be over 100 years old before his sentence ends after being convicted.

On Friday, Dec. 1, 40-year-old Michael Allen Faulkner was sentenced to 63 years in prison for murdering 30-year-old Shelvin Duntae Alston, a release states.

On May 30, 2020, Faulkner was outside the Tinee Giant convenience store, on East Princess Anne Road, talking with Alston and others. Footage showed the conversation became heated, and Faulkner even removed his jewelry and set his belongings down in preparation for a fight.

Michael A. Faulkner

Bystanders attempted to diffuse the situation, and Alston left the parking lot and crossed the street. Faulkner got into his white SUV, and headed in the same direction. Shots were fired, and Alston was shot four times, twice in the head and twice in the back, officials said.

An eyewitness said they saw an individual matching Faulkner’s description fleeing the scene by getting in the passenger seat of the same white SUV and being driven off.

Faulkner was convicted of first-degree murder, and the use of a firearm in the commission of murder.

“Mr. Faulkner gunned down Shelvin Alston in cold blood,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi, in a release. “That is why we indicted Mr. Faulkner and presented the evidence to a jury of Mr. Faulkner’s peers. We owed it to Mr. Alston’s memory and to his family to do everything we could to hold Mr. Faulkner accountable, and we have done just that. Mr. Faulkner will now serve a substantial prison sentence that reflects his prior criminal record and the seriousness of his crime.”