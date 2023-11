CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot Wednesday night in Chesapeake.

Police say officers responded to the area of Linster St. and Reid St. around 10:35 p.m. for a report of gunshot and found the victim.

No suspect information is available, but police say the man was shot in the 4200 block of Reid Street, at Linster Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the Crime Line.