NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting on Mahone Avenue in the Berkley area of the city that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
NPD tweeted at 1 p.m. that officers were in the 500 block of Mahone Avenue after getting the 911 call around 11:40 a.m.
No other details are available at this time, including suspect information.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.