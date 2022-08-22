NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting on Mahone Avenue in the Berkley area of the city that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

NPD tweeted at 1 p.m. that officers were in the 500 block of Mahone Avenue after getting the 911 call around 11:40 a.m.

No other details are available at this time, including suspect information.