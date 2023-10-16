NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting Sunday morning in Newport News, police say.

Officers were dispatched around 5:39 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Garden Drive, near 16th Street and Anderson Park, and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of Monday morning there’s still no suspect information, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.