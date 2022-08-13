PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting Saturday in the area of Airline and Portsmouth boulevards in Portsmouth.
In a tweet at 3:46 p.m., police said the shooting happened near the 2500 block of Airline, near Portsmouth Blvd. and McClean Street.
The man was taken to the hospital.
No other details so far have been released.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.