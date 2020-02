NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing his moped Thursday morning on Colley Avenue in Norfolk.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Colley, not far from Taylors Do It Center.

No other details have been released, but police are investigating.

