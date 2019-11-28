Man seriously hurt in ATV crash on Old Cutler Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously hurt Thursday morning when he crashed his ATV on Old Cutler Road.

Virginia Beach police say the crash happened just before noon in the 900 block of Old Cutler Road, between First Colonial Road and North Great Neck Road.

The man’s injuries are considered life-threatening and the ATV was the only vehicle involved.

The crash is still under investigation and police say more information will be released when it becomes available. Check back for updates.