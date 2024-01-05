NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old was sentenced to nine months in jail on Jan. 5 after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle before a K9 unit caught him hiding in recycling bin back in May.

Jordan M. Richardson pleaded guilty to receiving a stolen vehicle, eluding police and a second offense of carrying a concealed weapon. Police recovered firearms in a backpack that Richardson had discarded while jumping over fences to avoid police.

He has an additional two years and two months suspended on the condition that Richardson complete an indeterminate period of supervised probation. The judge authorized Richardson to serve his sentence on work release if he’s approved for that program.

“While judges and prosecutors must consider sentencing guidelines, those guidelines allow judges and prosecutors to account for the facts of every case, whether mitigating or aggravating,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Here, Mr. Richardson’s dangerous driving and irresponsible handling of guns posed a threat to public safety, and the sentence, including the possibility of work release, balanced his lack of record with the seriousness of his crime.”