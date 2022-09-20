Some Hampton Roads residents say they were duped.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Kansas man who defrauded hundreds people with fake autopsy services has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud.

Shawn Parcells, the owner of National Autopsy Services, LLC, posed as a pathologist but didn’t have proper training or medical credentials. Prosecutors say he charged thousands of dollars to at least 375 clients, some of which were from Hampton Roads, but families never received full autopsy reports.

He received more than $1.1 million from the scheme from May 2016 to May 2019.

Parcells, 42, pleaded guilty back in May to wire fraud and was sentenced this week to 69 months in prison and three years of supervised released. He’ll also have to participate in a residential drug abuse program.