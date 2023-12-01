NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 31-year-old Travarish Depree Carpenter was sentenced in Norfolk to 22 years in prison for a June 2021 incident where he shot a man in his face, and caused life-altering damage.

On June 12, 2021, Carpenter, the victim and others were inside an apartment on the 300 block of East Little Creek Road. Carpenter and the victim were arguing, and Carpenter was thrown out, reports said.

Carpenter returned later, banged on the door, continued arguing with the victim, and pulled out a gun. The victim closed the door, but was shot in the head through the door, officials said.

Others in the apartment witnessed the shooting, but were unharmed.

The victim had several surgeries to treat his injuries, including having parts of his skull removed, and continues to suffer motor skills, balance issues and partial paralysis on his left side due to the incident. Carpenter was arrested after police responded to W. Washington Street in Bloomington for a fireworks complaint.

He was convicted for aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding, and being a convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm, after Carpenter pleaded guilty to shooting his friend in the head following an argument in 2021.

Carpenter pleaded guilty to his charges on Sept. 19, with a sentencing cap of just under 25 years as part of his agreement. Judge Lannetti sentenced Carpenter to 48 years in prison, with all but 22 years suspended on the conditions that Carpenter complete 10 years of uniform good behavior, and an indeterminate period of supervised probation.