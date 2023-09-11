NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after robbing his former employer in a home invasion back in 2020.

The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old Anthony Charles Hunter was sentenced on Friday in Norfolk Circuit Court by Judge Everett A. Martin Jr., after Hunter was convicted in a bench trial back in June on charges of armed statutory burglary, residential robbery, the use of a firearm in the commission of those two felonies and wearing a mask while committing the felonies.

Anthony Charles Hunter

“The twenty-year sentence Mr. Hunter received reflects how serious and dangerous a crime he committed against this victim,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi in a release. “People deserve to be safe in their homes, and we will work to hold accountable the people who violate that security.”

Prosecutors say Hunter robbed the victim at his home on Vincent Avenue just after 5 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2020. He knocked in a box fan in the victim’s window before entering the room and robbing the victim at gunpoint.

The victim said he knew it was Hunter by his voice and body movements, and Hunter ran after he called him by his name.

Hunter and his vehicle were seen on surveillance footage from the scene, prosecutors say, and cell phone records showed he was near the home at the time of the burglary.

16 additional years on Hunter’s sentence were suspended on conditions of good behavior and supervised probation on release.