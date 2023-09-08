NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 7 to six years in prison for selling machine gun conversion devices, according to a release.

37-year-old Marcus Bushnell, was illegally selling cocaine, firearms and machine gun conversion devices, according to court documents. These devices allow for the conversion of Glock handguns into full automatics firearms, according to a release.

He pleaded to Count Two in the indictment which charges the defendant with illegal possession of a machine gun, but his sentencing was contingent on his broader conduct which included his history with illicit substance, said the U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber, Eastern District of Virginia, in an email.

In November 2021, law enforcement purchased these machine gun conversion devices from Bushnell on more than one occasion. Bushnell is a convicted felon, and was previously a member of the Bloods gang, according to a news release.

This case is part of a larger Organized Crime and Drug Task Force, or OCDETF, investigation occurring on the Virginia Peninsula.