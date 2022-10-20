NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An Idaho man who transported large amounts of drugs to Hampton Roads was sentenced Thursday on drug charges.

According to a press release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Joel Duran was sentenced to 135 months in prison for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Court documents show Duran transported massive amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine from at least November 2021 through February 2022 from California to several locations in the United States, including Hampton Roads.

Duran possessed 27.9 kilograms of fentanyl, which is enough to potentially cause the fatal overdose of 14 million people, as well as 192 kilograms of methamphetamine.