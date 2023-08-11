NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 20-year-old Keshawn Hunt was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 10, in Norfolk Circuit Court to three years in prison after pleading guilty on May 20 to carjacking a man at gunpoint.

Hunt agreed to meet the victim after communicating online on Jan. 16. The victim identifies as a man, but was presenting himself as a woman interested in dating Hunt. He confessed his true identity before the two agreed to meet, according to police.

Hunt met with the victim while wearing a face mask and told the victim to drive to secluded place where Hunt presented a gun, ordered the victim out of the car and drove off with the victim’s car and phone.

Hunt sold he victim’s phone at a self-service kiosk at a Walmart in Suffolk where it was tracked by police. They attempted to apprehend Hunt who still operated the victim’s car. After evading the police by ditching the car and traveling on foot, police identified Hunt through the belongings and ID in the car.

Hunt was arrested in February, and eventually told a magistrate at the time he was charged that he “did what I had to do” due to the victim’s allegedly misleading statements about his identity, police said. He pleaded guilty to felony carjacking, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and wearing a mask while committing a felony, and Judge Robert B. Rigney accepted his plea.

On Aug. 10, Rigney sentenced Hunt to three active years in prison, with an additional two years suspended on the conditions that he have no contact with the victim, and that he complete two years of uniform good behavior and two years of supervised probation.