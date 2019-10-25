Man robs Elizabeth City gas station at gunpoint

Breaking News
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth City Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Family Fare Gas Station Tuesday around 11 p.m.

The robber entered the store with a gun and walked towards the counter while the clerk was counting money in the register.

The clerk handed over the money and the suspect ran out of the store with it.

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, the suspect was wearing all black and had on gloves and a mask.

There is no further information to report at this time. The Elizabeth City Police Department is still conducting a thorough investigation.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

