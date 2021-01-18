Man rescued off Outer Banks coast after boat sinks

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man from his submerged boat off the Outer Banks coast on Monday.

The man was found about 20 miles southwest of Kitty Hawk, the Coast Guard said, after he was initially reported missing miles away at the mouth of the Alligator River, near East Lake.

The man was wearing a life jacket in 46-degree water when he was found and treated for hypothermia.

“This is one of those situations that could have deteriorated quickly,” said Senior Chief Greg Slusher, Command Duty Officer. “No one leaves the marina expecting their boat to sink. Thankfully this man equipped himself with a lifejacket and a way to call for help. Being unprepared in water this cold can turn a dangerous situation to a deadly one very quickly.”