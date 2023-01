VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY — A missing man who hasn’t been heard from since Christmas is considered endangered, police say.

Marc Nozzolillo has known mental health struggles, police say, and has had recent episodes of psychosis.

He’s 34 years old and about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 175 pounds. If he’s driving a vehicle, it may be an orange and blue Millers Heating and Air Conditioning work van.

Anyone who sees Nozzolillo should call 911.