NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are looking for a missing 69-year-old man considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Allen Gaskins was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Main Street.

He’s just under 6 feet tall and about 160 pounds, and walks with a limp. He’s known to wear dark clothing and a hoodie.

Anyone who finds Gaskins is asked to call the NNPD non-emergency number at 757–247–2500.