CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake detectives need help to find a 67-year-old man who’s been missing since October 1.

Police say William Thomas Hallwas last seen at his home in the 4000 block of Wyant Court, in the western area of the city near Bowers Hill. It’s believed that Hall also doesn’t have needed medication.

William Thomas Hall’s CRV

Detectives think he may be in his 2018 black Honda CRV with Virginia handicap tags 9530W.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.