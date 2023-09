AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Ahoskie need help to find a 66-year-old man reported missing.

Ahoskie resident Curtis Ray Cofield was last seen on Saturday, September 23 around 7 p.m. in the area of Main and Academy streets.

Police ask anyone with information on Cofield’s whereabouts to contact them at (252) 332-5011.