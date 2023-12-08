VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Devonte Burress pleaded guilty on Dec. 7 after being arrested in connection to an attempted robbery and shooting on Nov. 16, 2021.

Burress was 19 years old when he was arrested, and was one of two arrested in connection to the incident, the other one being a juvenile. Both were arrested on Nov. 23, 2021. Burress was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.

He pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and use of a firearm. He received a suspended 8 year sentence for attempted robbery and three years for use of a firearm.