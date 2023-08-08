NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has pleaded guilty to a malicious wounding charge in connection to a Newport News shooting that left another man seriously hurt.

Pele Jackson was sentenced to four years in prison after entering guilty pleas last week, according to court record. He also pleaded guilty to a use of a firearm charge in the case.

The shooting happened on the morning of December 4, 222 in the 100 block of Americana Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with wounds believed to be life-threatening, but survived.

Jackson was arrested that night around 7:10 p.m. and originally charged with malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied building, shooting in public causing injury, carrying a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.