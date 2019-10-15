Man out $800 after seller on letgo app pockets cash for car

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Jerry Hines says he’s out $800 after he tried to buy a car through the app letgo.

“I’m pissed off about it definitely, I want to get my money back whatever I have to do to make that happen,” Hines said.

Hines says this all happened on Saturday.

He found a 2004 Mitsubishi Galant he wanted to buy posted on the Letgo app. So he reached out to the man who posted the car on the app.

Hines says he talked to the seller several times over the phone. He says the seller explained he was a chief in the military and since he had duty, Hines was going to have to pick up the keys from his son, who was working as a nursing assistant at an apartment complex off Georgetown Road.

From there, he needed to pick up the car in a nearby neighborhood off Greenplain Road.

Hines said it was understandable, so he met the son, gave him cash, and got the keys.

“The guy really seemed genuine you know,” explained Hines.

But when he went down the road to pick up the car which was supposed to be ready to go with the title inside, it was no where to be found and the seller stopped responding.

Hines is now working with the local police department to file a report. But he has a warning for everyone out there.

“Do your homework, pay attention to the small details in the situation. If it doesn’t feel right, don’t do it at all,” he said.

After reporting the incident to letgo, they sent Hines an email that said in part, “Using the information you provided, we blocked the user so they won’t be able to use letgo anymore.”

Letgo says they will cooperate with the proper authorities.