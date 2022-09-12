NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The jury trial began Monday in Norfolk for a man accused of killing two women over an eight month period.

Michael Ebong is charged with two counts of second degree murder. He also faces other felony charges.

36-year-old Sheena West was found dead in Ebong’s Norfolk apartment in November 2020. 30-year-old Kelsey Paton was found dead in the same apartment in July 2021.

Police say both women died of drug overdoses.

Earlier this year, Ebong entered a not guilty plea to all of the charges.

