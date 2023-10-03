VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A man is now charged with second-degree murder in a Virginia Beach homicide case.

Virginia Beach police announced Tuesday that Rory Jefferson’s charges were upgraded by the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Police say the deadly assault happened back on June 12 around 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Tomahawk Trial, off N. Great Neck Road behind the Food Lion.

Jefferson caused significant injuries to Ryan Smith, who later died at the hospital on June 26.

Jefferson is being held without bond.