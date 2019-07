NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is in Norfolk General on Tuesday night with a life-threatening wound after police say he shot himself in the face.

Police couldn’t say whether it was an accident or done on purpose, but foul play isn’t suspected.

In an email, police said the man was found in the 100 block of E. Leicester Street just after 8:20 p.m.

There’s no other information available at this time, but police are investigating.