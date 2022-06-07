SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Church Street, near Mahan Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man’s injuries are said to be non life-threatening.

Police also found that two homes in the area were damaged in the shooting.

Those with information about the incident are encouraged to submit a tip at www.p3tips.com or call (888) LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.