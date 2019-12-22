Man injured after shooting on 23rd Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded in the 800 block of 23rd Street for shooting incident late Saturday night.

Newport News dispatchers received the call at 11:58 p.m.

Officers located the victim, a 34-year-old Newport News man suffering from what is believed to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

It was reported the victim was outside a residence when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and shots were fired.

According to police, there is no suspect description at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

