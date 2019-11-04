Man in Pasquotank wanted for attempted first degree murder among other charges

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in search of a man wanted for attempted first degree murder among other charges.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for the whereabouts of John Antonio Boseman III.

Police say Boseman is accused of attempted first degree murder, first degree burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Officials urge the public to not approach Boseman, but contact the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office at (252) 338-2191 or the Crime Line at (252) 235-5555 regarding any information of his whereabouts.